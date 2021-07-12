NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of the northeastern states—Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram—on Tuesday against the backdrop of rising number of covid-19 cases in these states.

The meeting will take place via videoconferencing at 11 am on Tuesday. The Union ministry of health and family welfare earlier said 73 districts have reported more than 10% positivity rate for the week ended 5 July with the majority of districts from the northeastern states. India reported 37,154 daily new cases over the last 24 hours.

“PM will interact with CMs of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at 11am tomorrow via VC on the covid-19 situation in these states," said a person aware of the development.

With the second wave subsiding there has been a laxity in following covid protocols with an increase in tourist influx at tourist destinations. Concerned over the development, the Union heath ministry has communicated to the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to ensure covid protocol in the hill stations of Mussoorie, Shimla, and Manali.

The government has been trying to expedite the vaccination programme.

"More than 38.86 crore (388,609,790) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 6,384,230 doses are in the pipeline," the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement on Monday.

The cabinet last week approved a ₹23,123 crore package to prevent a repeat of the disastrous events surrounding the second wave of the covid pandemic in case a third wave strikes. Patients struggled to find hospitals beds, oxygen, and medicines during the deadly second wave.

