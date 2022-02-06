Lata Mangeshkar , a legend who is credited with thousands of songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92.

The singer had been in hospital since 8 January when she was diagnosed with Covid with mild symptoms. She was later also diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at the Breach Candy hospital.

Following this, condolences poured in from all directions.

"Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the president said.

The prime minister said he was “anguished beyond words".

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said she remained the “most beloved voice of India for many decades" and added that her immortal golden voice will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

Industry leaders also mourned the death of the singing legend, saying her demise is the loss of one of the greatest Indians.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to say: "Anand Mahindra tweeted:" What can you say when you no longer have your voice…? Om Shanti."

What can you say when you no longer have your voice…?

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mdltpggben — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2022

“Covid, you did your worst while leaving. stole our voice. I hate you," he said in a later tweet.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP Sanjiv Goenka Group that owns the country's oldest music label Saregama, also paid his respects and said Mangeshkar's music will continue to enthral for years to come.

"Lata Ji and my mother were like sisters. She has been a true inspiration, a legend, and a guiding light to our family. Though she is no more, her music will continue to enthral us for years to come. My family will always remember her warmth, her love and her affection," said Sanjiv Goenka.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, "The voice, the charm, the melodies will live on for generations to come."

"There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi. If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions," Adani tweeted.

While sharing a song of the legendary singer ''Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega", Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of biotechnology major Biocon, tweeted: "Lata Mangeshkar will eternally cast her large shadow over us n remind us of her eternal legend."

The last rites of Mangeshkar were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.

