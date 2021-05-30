The Surat Municipal Corporation has introduced a 'green health card' for grocers, vendors, drivers etc to make people they come in contact with aware that the card-holder has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with one or both doses, an official said
These categories, as they come in contact with a large number of people in their line of work, can be "potential super spreaders" and it is for this reason that the SMC introduced the coloured health card system, he added.