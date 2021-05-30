This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 super spreaders: Surat starts green, white health card plan
1 min read.08:17 PM ISTPTI
The Surat Municipal Corporation has introduced a 'green health card' for grocers, vendors, drivers etc to make people they come in contact with aware that the card-holder has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with one or both doses, an official said
SURAT :
The Surat Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has introduced a 'green health card' for grocers, vendors, drivers etc to make people they come in contact with aware that the card-holder has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with one or both doses, an official said on Sunday.
These categories, as they come in contact with a large number of people in their line of work, can be "potential super spreaders" and it is for this reason that the SMC introduced the coloured health card system, he added.
