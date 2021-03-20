OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 surge: Ahmedabad starts screening 'super-spreaders' again

With the daily new Covid-19 cases seeing an upward trajectory, Gujarat's Ahmedabad has decided to once again start screening the "super-spreaders" of the virus.

"Super-spreaders" are the nodal people who are likely to spread the virus amongst a big group of people, for instance, vegetable vendors, grocers, medicine store owners, auto-rickshaw drivers, saloon owners, masons etc.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Apart from them, the category also includes food delivery boys and those working in supermarkets.

The district has mandated the "super spreaders" to obtain identity cards after getting themselves tested for the virus across 18 urban health centres in the city.

They will be screened through rapid antigen tests and issued Covid-19 negative identity cards, said the Ahmedabad civic body in a release.

The agencies recruiting people from this category will be responsible for them to get their tests done at private laboratories, the civic body further said.

A list of private laboratories, where they can get their RT-PCR tests done is provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on its website.

The drive to identify the "super-spreaders" comes at a time when the city has witnessed a spike in daily cases. There 784 active cases in the city currently, as per the update issued on Friday evening.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
For over three months, most employees have been working from home for longer hours, dealing with pandemic-related stress and managing household chores

Maharashtra COVID surge: Work from home for 50% employees at private offices, other new rules

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
RT-PCR testing for covid-19 being done at a hospital

Delhi records 813 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike this year

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
The government said that around 90,000 'non-essential' businesses will be closed

France sticks to 6% GDP growth forecast as lighter lockdown hits

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
Representative Photo: The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude

7.2-magnitude earthquake off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued

1 min read . 03:57 PM IST

A similar drive was undertaken last year during the initial months of the pandemic outbreak.

Ahmedabad city has so far reported 61,554 Covid-19 cases, 58,498 recoveries, and 2,272 fatalities, the civic body said.

The city had also earlier imposed a night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am. Malls and cinema halls have also been ordered to remain close on Saturday and Sunday.

All gardens and parks in the city, including Kankaria Lake and Zoo, were also closed on Thursday till further orders.

Buses operating under Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have also been suspended from Thursday.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout