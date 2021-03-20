With the daily new Covid-19 cases seeing an upward trajectory, Gujarat's Ahmedabad has decided to once again start screening the "super-spreaders" of the virus.

"Super-spreaders" are the nodal people who are likely to spread the virus amongst a big group of people, for instance, vegetable vendors, grocers, medicine store owners, auto-rickshaw drivers, saloon owners, masons etc.

Apart from them, the category also includes food delivery boys and those working in supermarkets.

The district has mandated the "super spreaders" to obtain identity cards after getting themselves tested for the virus across 18 urban health centres in the city.

They will be screened through rapid antigen tests and issued Covid-19 negative identity cards, said the Ahmedabad civic body in a release.

The agencies recruiting people from this category will be responsible for them to get their tests done at private laboratories, the civic body further said.

A list of private laboratories, where they can get their RT-PCR tests done is provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on its website.

The drive to identify the "super-spreaders" comes at a time when the city has witnessed a spike in daily cases. There 784 active cases in the city currently, as per the update issued on Friday evening.

A similar drive was undertaken last year during the initial months of the pandemic outbreak.

Ahmedabad city has so far reported 61,554 Covid-19 cases, 58,498 recoveries, and 2,272 fatalities, the civic body said.

The city had also earlier imposed a night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am. Malls and cinema halls have also been ordered to remain close on Saturday and Sunday.

All gardens and parks in the city, including Kankaria Lake and Zoo, were also closed on Thursday till further orders.

Buses operating under Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have also been suspended from Thursday.

With inputs from agencies.

