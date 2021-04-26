COVID-19 surge: Army offers help to Punjab to revive defunct oxygen plants

Though their resources were stressed on account of requirements also from other states, including Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir (UT), the army officials said they will extend all possible help to Punjab to tackle the situation, which the Chief Minister said was critical, with Ludhiana alone reporting 1300 cases today and oxygen allocation from the centre currently at only 105 tonnes as against the demand of 300 tonnes daily. Of the 105 tonnes, the state was actually getting only 85 tonnes as the rest was being diverted to PGI Chandigarh, the CM said.