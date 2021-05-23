"If the courts approve, in all there are about 7,000 prisoners who may get interim bail. If this happens our jails will run as per capacity," Bhushan said. There are 21,046 prisoners including 15,900 undertrials lodged in the state's thirty prisons that have a capacity to house 16,700 inmates. A high-powered committee that comprises Justice AK Singh of Jharkhand High Court, Principal Secretary Home Rajiv Arun Ekka and IG Prisons Birendra Bhushan had met on May 17 to review the situation and had asked Jail Superintendent to identify eligible prisoners under the criteria.