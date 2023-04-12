Covid-19 surge: Delhi records 1,149 fresh cases, one death1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:53 PM IST
- The health authorities have asked people to be cautious and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour amid surging cases in the country
Delhi recorded 1,149 fresh cases and one death due to the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday. The test positivity rate has also jumped to 23.8% in the national capital, the health department data said. The health authorities have asked people to be cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behavior amid surging cases in the country.
