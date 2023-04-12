Delhi recorded 1,149 fresh cases and one death due to the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday. The test positivity rate has also jumped to 23.8% in the national capital, the health department data said. The health authorities have asked people to be cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behavior amid surging cases in the country.

The health bulletin added that the death recorded in the capital city was not primarily due to the Covid-19 virus.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 980 fresh cases of Covid 19 and two deaths from the virus. The test positivity rate stood at 25.98% for Tuesday. The number of cases and deaths are rising sharply in the union territory with 15 recorded fatalities between 30 March and 10 April.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal affirmed that the government is keeping an eye on rising cases of Covid-19 and is "prepared to face any eventuality."

The country is witnessing a sharp rise in the cases of Covid-19 and the Union Health Ministry has also expressed concerns about the situation. On Monday, nationwide mock drills were conducted to check the preparedness for the emergency Covid-19 situation at public and private health facilities. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya himself monitored mock drills at some hospitals.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 has witnessed a jump from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March, but the level of hospitalization or mortality has not seen a significant change, the health ministry statement informed.

The health minister said that the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour' continues to remain in place for Covid management irrespective of the discovery of new variants

Citing the sudden spurt in cases, the Serum Institute of India (SII) also announced the resumption in production of the Covishield vaccine in India.