Covid-19 surge: Domestic air traffic slumps in April

NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic fell sharply month-on-month in April following a vicious renewed surge in covid-19 infections across the country and resultant travel curbs imposed by states.

About 5.72 million passengers traveled by air in April compared with 7.83 million passengers who took to the skies during March, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Commercial scheduled air operations were suspended between March and May 2020 due to a government-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 52-70% in April, down from 64-75% in March as fewer people took flights amid the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

PLF measures capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

In April, IndiGo had a 53.9% market share and 58.7% PLF. It carried 3.08 million passengers. Air India’s domestic load factor was at 52%, with a market share of 12%. The national carrier ferried 685,000 passengers.

SpiceJet carried 705,000 passengers during the month registering a 70.8% PLF and 12.3% market share, while GoAir carried 547,000 passengers, recording a 9.6% market share and 65.7% PLF.

Vistara and AirAsia India carried about 311,000 and 355,000 passengers, respectively, during April. While Vistara reported a market share of 5.4% and 54.6% PLF, AirAsia India reported a market share of 6.2% and 64% PLF.

The DGCA has allowed airlines to sell seats up to 80% of an airline’s pre-covid capacity on domestic flights since December. However, most airlines could only sell about two-third of their available capacity, at the most, during April due to a declining appetite for travel amid a fresh wave of covid-19.

Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 31 May. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

However, the recent rise in the number of covid-19 cases, which has resulted in restrictions to contain the pandemic, is expected to further delay the revival of the sector.

India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid cases in the last few days, with daily additions touching over two lakh. About 276,110 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to government data.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.