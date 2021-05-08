Amidst the second wave of Covid-19, which has proven to be much worse than the first, India has broken another record in terms of total deaths. The nation has registered the highest spike in deaths in a single day at 4,187. The nation has also recorded over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases since three consecutive days. States and Union territories are taking various measures to slow the spread of the virus. Lockdowns, partial lockdowns and curfews have been imposed to ease pressure on the healthcare infrastructure of the country.

Maharashtra: The worst-affected state in the country has been extending lockdowns since April. The lockdown has been currently extended to 15 May. The state uses a weekend lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays.

The government has also issued other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases. Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

Tamil Nadu: With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic, starting May 10. Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts. The recommendations made by the Union Home and Health ministries had also been factored in. "The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24 to further intensify the efforts to curb the spread of the disease," he said.

Punjab: Amid rising Covid cases and fatalities, the Punjab government has said that not more than two persons can travel in a car, 50% staff strength at government offices and a negative coronavirus test report must for those entering the state via air, rail or road as part of added curbs. These restrictions, in addition to the earlier ones, will remain in effect till 15 May, as per the Punjab Home Department's directive to all deputy commissioners and district police chiefs.

Goa: The Goa government on Friday announced a 15-day curfew in the state from May 9 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. In another decision, carrying negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for visitors from other states. During the curfew period, grocery shops can remain open from 9 am to 1 pm while there would be no restrictions on pharmacies and other medical facilities, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 under which marriage functions, intrastate movement have also been disallowed. Marriage functions will be allowed only after May 31. The amount given for the booking of marriage gardens, band etc. will be either returned or adjusted later. However, marriages will be permitted only in courts or at home in the presence of maximum of 11 people, according to a state cabinet decision.

Karnataka: The state extended a total shutdown late on Friday. The state capital Bengaluru is a major tech hub, home to major offices of companies including Google, Amazon and Cisco. The state announced a full lockdown from May 10 to May 24. People will be able to buy essential items for four hours between 6:00 am and 10:00 am.

Andhra Pradesh: The state has announced a partial lockdown with curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks. The state had earlier imposed a night curfew. Telangana has extended night curfew till May 15.

Delhi: The national capital has been extending the lockdown due to an extremely high spike in covid-19 cases. The most recent lockdown was imposed on April 19 and since then it has been extended thrice. The lockdown will continue to remain in effect till May 10.

Uttar Pradesh: The north Indian state has also been witnessing record-breaking Covid-19 cases. The state has extended the duration of the weekend lockdown till 7 AM on May 10.

Kerala: The southern state is consistently registering a high number of Covid-19 cases. The state government has recorded over 40,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The state declared a full lockdown for a period of May 8 to May 16. The restrictions will be imposed till midnight of May 16.

Haryana: The state government has imposed a 7-day lockdown from May 3 till May 10 amid a surge in COVID-19. According to the Director General of Police, no one would be allowed to move on roads without any valid reason during the lockdown. Strict action will be taken against those found violating lockdown instructions," he said, adding only those who are exempted or have an e-pass, will be allowed to venture out.

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed to people to adopt self-discipline and adhere to COVID safety norms so that imposition of total lockdown in the union territory would not be felt necessary.

Sikkim: Lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in Sikkim till 16 May amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The restrictions include the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC. Rangpo, Melli and Ramam borders will be sealed and all travel across these border points stopped for the next ten days. Inter-district travel has also been restricted.

Mizoram: The state government has announced a seven-day complete lockdown from May 10 in order to clamp down the growth of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Odisha: The state is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

Jharkhand: The state has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as "Health Safety Week".

Chhattisgarh: The state has announced weekend lockdown while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till May 15.

