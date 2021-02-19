OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 surge: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Maharashtra's Wardha
Representational image
Representational image

COVID-19 surge: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Maharashtra's Wardha

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 03:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes in the Yavatmal district will also remain shut till 28 February
  • As of Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5427 new patients who have tested positive for Covid-19

Schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra have been ordered to remain closed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases. The institutions will remain shut until further notice, Prerna H Deshbhratar, district collector of Wardha, said.

Due to the surge in Covid cases, other districts of Maharashtra have also imposed lockdowns. The administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has ordered a 10-day lockdown from yesterday night amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US Vice President Kamala Harris

US vice president Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco apartment

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: Dr Reddy's starts process for emergency use approval in India

2 min read . 03:19 PM IST
A file photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicles usage should be made mandatory for all govt officials: Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
President Joe Biden

US says it’s willing to meet with Iran to restore nuclear deal

5 min read . 02:36 PM IST

Schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes in the Yavatmal district will remain shut till 28 February.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5427 new patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of active patients to 40, 858. The patient recovery rate stands at 95.5%.

A total of 2543 patients have been cured taking the total number of patients cured and discharged from hospitals to 19,87, 804.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightened Covid-related guidelines in the city.

According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.

An offence will be registered against those who flout the rules at weddings and other social gatherings in the city and BMC teams will raid event venues, a BMC official said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state, especially in Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola districts. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

With inputs from ANI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout