COVID-19 surge: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Maharashtra's Wardha

Schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra have been ordered to remain closed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases. The institutions will remain shut until further notice, Prerna H Deshbhratar, district collector of Wardha, said.

Due to the surge in Covid cases, other districts of Maharashtra have also imposed lockdowns. The administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has ordered a 10-day lockdown from yesterday night amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes in the Yavatmal district will remain shut till 28 February.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5427 new patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of active patients to 40, 858. The patient recovery rate stands at 95.5%.

A total of 2543 patients have been cured taking the total number of patients cured and discharged from hospitals to 19,87, 804.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightened Covid-related guidelines in the city.

According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.

An offence will be registered against those who flout the rules at weddings and other social gatherings in the city and BMC teams will raid event venues, a BMC official said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state, especially in Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola districts. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

With inputs from ANI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via