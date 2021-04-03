NEW DELHI: The fresh surge in covid-19 infections across the country have prompted several states to shut schools again, fully or in parts, right at the start of the new academic session.

Schools and colleges had shut down in March last year, ahead of the national lockdown, to curb the spread of the pandemic but institutions had reopened as caseload declined.

Here are some of the states where schools have been closed again:

Madhya Pradesh: The state government has said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut till 15 April as against an earlier objective to reopen for younger students from 1 April. This is applicable for both government and private schools in the state. Students of Class 9-12 shall continue to attend schools but will have to adhere to strict coronavirus protocols.

Delhi: All schools are shut till further orders. "It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders," the department of the education of Delhi has said. However, teaching/learning activities will continue for students through digital modes for the new academic session, the government added.

While schools are shut for secondary and higher secondary students, they may be called for academic guidance and support for “mid-term exams, pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the standard operating procedure for COVID safety". But for this parents' consent is a must.

Himachal Pradesh: To curb the spread of the virus, the government of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has decided that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain shut till 15 April.

Punjab: The state government has directed that educational institutions including schools, colleges and varsities to remain closed till 10 April.

Maharashtra: Districts are taking decisions on the closure of institutions. For example, in Pune, all schools and colleges are shut till 30 April. The state is witnessing a massive surge of the fresh cases and is contributing more than 50% to the national tally for past few days.

States like Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka have also imposed some curbs on classroom learning, more so for younger students.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via