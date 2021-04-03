OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 surge: Schools shut again in several states

NEW DELHI: The fresh surge in covid-19 infections across the country have prompted several states to shut schools again, fully or in parts, right at the start of the new academic session.

Schools and colleges had shut down in March last year, ahead of the national lockdown, to curb the spread of the pandemic but institutions had reopened as caseload declined.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Here are some of the states where schools have been closed again:

Madhya Pradesh: The state government has said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut till 15 April as against an earlier objective to reopen for younger students from 1 April. This is applicable for both government and private schools in the state. Students of Class 9-12 shall continue to attend schools but will have to adhere to strict coronavirus protocols.

Delhi: All schools are shut till further orders. "It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders," the department of the education of Delhi has said. However, teaching/learning activities will continue for students through digital modes for the new academic session, the government added.

While schools are shut for secondary and higher secondary students, they may be called for academic guidance and support for “mid-term exams, pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the standard operating procedure for COVID safety". But for this parents' consent is a must.

Himachal Pradesh: To curb the spread of the virus, the government of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has decided that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain shut till 15 April.

Punjab: The state government has directed that educational institutions including schools, colleges and varsities to remain closed till 10 April.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns from Harvard Kennedy SchoolPremium Premium

BJP-led central govt has shut down feedback route, says Rahul Gandhi

3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
In a federal notification published on Friday, the US Department of Labor urged the public to respond to its request in the next 60 days.Premium Premium

How much salary H-1B visa holders should get? US Labour Dept seeks feedback

2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File PhotoPremium Premium

Hong Kong bars incoming Singapore Airlines flights until April 16 over Covid-19

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Vehicles ply on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in Ghaziabad.Premium Premium

'Bravo!: Anand Mahindra responds to Gadkari's tweet on Delhi-Meerut expressway

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST

Maharashtra: Districts are taking decisions on the closure of institutions. For example, in Pune, all schools and colleges are shut till 30 April. The state is witnessing a massive surge of the fresh cases and is contributing more than 50% to the national tally for past few days.

States like Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka have also imposed some curbs on classroom learning, more so for younger students.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout