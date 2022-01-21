NEW DELHI : President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the country will roll out a free program under which they will make available 400 million n95 masks for pick up from pharmacies and community health centres across the country in a step to combat the surge in novel coronavirus cases in United Status of America.

A survey by LocalCircles has revealed that 67% Indian want their governments to prepare a similar program at the earliest in order to fight the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

These subjects in India want Indian government to provide N95/KN95/FFP2 masks for free to everyone.

The N95/KN95/FFP2 has been proven the most effective in controlling the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

India logged 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 38,566,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Various states have emphasised on the need to wear maks, and several state governments have also imposed fines on violators. These states include Karanataka , Tamil Nadu.

LocalCircles had conducted a survey in December 2021, that suggested that one in three Indians don't carry their masks while going out or stepping out of their homes. A point to note here was that only 2% citizens studied rating mask compliance in their district or area as effective.

“The country now has over 500 districts recording a TPR of over 5%, out of which, over 200 districts are recording a TPR of over 10%. The 2-dose Covishield-Astrazeneca efficacy has been reported to be low against Omicron. This is greatly concerning for India as Covishield (Astrazeneca) vaccine accounts for 90% of jabs given in the country. With limited to no protection against the variant and a booster program just available to the most vulnerable, wearing a mask remains the only absolute defence against contracting the infection," the statement released by LocalCircles read.

The survey received more than 18,500 responses from citizens residing in 307 districts of India. 65% of respondents were men while 35% were women.

About N95 masks

As per the new guidelines from World Health Organisation (WHO), appropriate mask use is critical to ensure effectiveness and reduce the risk of transmission.

LocalCircles has put together what it takes for Omicron to transmit between two individuals (infected and vulnerable) based on their masking status and when they are indoors and 6 feet apart.

“The time required to reach an infectious dose for an individual from an infected individual if both are wearing an N-95 mask is 3 hours 24 minutes of exposure for the Omicron variant of SARS-COV2. However, the time required to reach an infectious dose for an individual from an infected individual if neither is wearing a mask or are wearing a cloth mask is just 2 minutes of exposure. The time required increases to 4 minutes with the vulnerable person wearing a surgical mask, and 20 minutes with an N-95 mask," the survey suggested.

For many Indians, while a cloth mask can be made at home and surgical masks cost less than ₹5, while an N95 or KN95 costing between ₹50-100 is not affordable especially for the whole family and the requirement to replace it every week. Several LocalCircles members discussed the need for Government to distribute free N95/KN95 masks for every household and to understand if the idea has larger public consensus, LocalCircles has conducted a survey to understand the same.

Free N-95/KN-95/FFP2 mask for all

The first question in the survey asked citizens, “Should the Government of India immediately roll out a mission to ensure every home gets free N-95/KN-95/FFP2 mask?"

In response, 28% said “No" and 5% did not have an opinion.

The majority of 67% of citizens said “Yes" they want the Government of India to immediately roll out a mission to ensure every Indian gets free N-95/KN-95/FFP2 mask. This question in the survey received 9,902 responses.

One of the issues in India for cloth masks and surgical masks being used more commonly is the cost of the masks like N-95/KN-95/FFP2. These protective masks cost anywhere between INR 60-INR 200 while the surgical and cloth masks cost less than INR 10. However, if such masks were made available for free along with some awareness literature, there is a high possibility that many will start using them atleast during times of a Covid wave. This could have a significant positive impact in minimising the spread.

Centre Funded Program for N95 masks

The next question asked citizens “What is the best way to fund a ‘compliant mask for all’ program for the public at large so quality masks (N-95/KN-95/FFFP2) reach every individual?"

In response, 73% of citizens said, “Government should fund whatever it can and raise the remainder from corporates via Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) but taxes shouldn’t be increased".

There were also 19% of citizens who said, “Government should enable corporates to donate CSR funds for the program" and 4% said “Government should fund it and raise taxes via a special cess while 4% did not have an opinion.

On an aggregate basis, 73% of citizens who support this mission say the Government should fund this program and enable CSR capital to fund any shortfall. This question in the survey received 8,740 responses.

