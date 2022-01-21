Covid-19: Survey finds every 2 in 3 Indians want Govt to provide free N95 masks

“The country now has over 500 districts recording a TPR of over 5%, out of which, over 200 districts are recording a TPR of over 10%. The 2-dose Covishield-Astrazeneca efficacy has been reported to be low against Omicron. This is greatly concerning for India as Covishield (Astrazeneca) vaccine accounts for 90% of jabs given in the country. With limited to no protection against the variant and a booster program just available to the most vulnerable, wearing a mask remains the only absolute defence against contracting the infection," the statement released by LocalCircles read.