Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including seven returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,31,377 while 288 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 17,056. According to a bulletin, 20,037 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 13,18,982, leaving 1,95,339 active infections.

With the pandemic raging in the southern state, Tamil Nadu for the first time went past the grim 10,000-mark on April 18, 20,000 on May 2 and 30,000 on May 12. The state capital accounted for 6,538 new infections, totalling 4,25,603 till date.

The metropolis leads also in the number of fatalities at 5,621. The number of samples tested today were 1,60,042, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,47,85,458.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,225 cases, Coimbatore 3,197, Kanyakumari 1,025, Madurai 1,250, Thiruvallur 1,410, Tiruchirappalli 1,224 while the remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits. Ariyalur recorded 207, Cuddalore 645, Dharmapuri 271, Dindigul 429, Erode 781, Kallakurichi 179, Kancheepuram 889, Karur 319, Krishnagiri 712, Nagapattinam 396, Namakkal 560, Nilgiris 306, Perambalur 140, Pudukottai 342, Ramanathapuram 310, Ranipet 596 and Salem 798. Sivagangai recorded 242, Tenkasi 443, Thanjavur 618, Theni 447, Thirupathur 328, Thiruvannamalai 397, Thiruvarur 324, Tuticorin 885, Tirunelveli 831, Tiruppur 771, Vellore 555, Villupuram 679 and Virudhunagar 623, the bulletin said.

Among the 288 deceased, 68 of them were without co-morbidities which include a 21-year-old woman from Chengalpet who died of COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.





