For the fifth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu logged over 500 cases, pushing the tally to 8,56,246, while four fatalities took the toll to 12,525, the health department said on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu reported 569 new covid-19 cases, 510 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from covid-19 reached 8,39,648 and the number of active cases stands 4,073.

Recoveries, which were outnumbering new infections, were comparatively less with 510people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,39,648, leaving 4,073 active cases.

Tamil Nadu first recorded 500 plus COVID-19 cases in May 2020 while fresh cases went below this mark from the first week of February 2021.

Meanwhile, health secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday made a surprise inspection at vital junctions were people congregate in large numbers to check whether adequate COVID-19 protocols were being strictly followed.

After visiting popular shops in the famous Ranganathan Street in Thiyagaraya Nagar, he urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing while venturing out of their homes.

With a surge in infections in Maharashtra and Kerala, people should take the rise in cases in Tamil Nadu as a "warning sign" and extend their cooperation by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Radhakrishnan inspected the shops along with Greater Chennai Corporation officials and later directed them to collect fines from people not wearing masks.

After Chennai, special emphasis was being laid in places like Coimbatore, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur, which were reporting an increase in cases, he said.

Radhakrishnan said international travellers arriving in Tamil Nadu should hold a COVID-19 negative certificate taken 72 hours prior to their journey.

People coming from the United Kingdom should undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival and if they show any symptom of the contagion, would be kept in isolation, he said.

The health department has kept nearly 4,000 beds ready in Chennai to treat the infected and similar steps were being done in other districts to accommodate patients, he said.

Allaying fears of the spread of the virus, he urged people to extend their support to the government by adhering to the norms laid out by the health department.

Till date ₹13.05 crore was collected as fine from 14.21 lakh people for not wearing masks, he said.





