Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 610 new cases in a day

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 610 new cases in a day1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
- The state also reported 4 deaths and 682 recoveries in a day
Tamil Nadu government in an official statement on Sunday informed that the state has reported 610 new cases, 4 deaths and 682 recoveries in a day.
The total active caseload of coronavirus infection in the state stood at 7,270.
Two passengers who returned from United Kingdom to the state tested positive for coronavirus today.
The total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu till today is 27,39,806.
The number of recoveries in the state was 682 thereby taking the total recoveries to 26,95,856.
The number of deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in a day was four, of which one person died in a private facility and other three died in government hospitals. The total death toll tally of the state stood at 36,680 on Sunday.
