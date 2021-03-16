The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Tamil Nadu, with the state logging 867 fresh infections taking the caseload to 8,61,429, while five more fatalities took the toll to 12,556.

The state has been reporting an increase in cases since March 5, with recoveries being on the lower side as against the earlier trend of outnumbering fresh infections.

On Monday too, the number was lesser with 561 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,43,423, leaving 5,450 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, more than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on March 15, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3,29,47,432, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has crossed 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, day-59 of the vaccination drive, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose across 42,919 sessions and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

The 26,27,099 beneficiaries include 19,77,175 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 4,24,713 individuals aged 45-60 years with comorbidities.

A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till Tuesday 7 am.

These include 74,46,983 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were administered the 1st dose, 44,58,616 HCWs who were given the 2nd dose, 74,74,406 FLWs who have received the 1st dose and 14,09,332 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 18,88,727 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,02,69,368 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have been given the 1st dose.

The ministry also said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID-19 daily new cases, adding that 79.73 per cent of the new cases are reported from these states in a span of 24 hours.





