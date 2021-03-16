Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 836 new cases, active cases surge

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, day-59 of the vaccination drive, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose across 42,919 sessions and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

