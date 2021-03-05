OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports over 500 fresh cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 543 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu pushing the tally to 8,53,992 while five more related fatalities took the death toll to 12,513.

The state first recorded 500 plus Covid-19 cases just in one day in May 2020. But, the daily cases stood below 500 since February.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Imports of goods, not including services, increased $3.4 billion to a record $221.1 billion in January

US trade deficit up 1.9% in January on record goods imports

2 min read . 09:04 PM IST
Photo: AFP

Myanmar: UN Security Council to meet as protesters again met with gunfire

4 min read . 09:02 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid vaccine

1 min read . 08:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, Stefan Lofven at the India-Sweden Virtual Summit

India, Sweden can deepen bilateral partnership in smart cities, e-mobility: Modi

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

After reporting below 200 cases over the last few weeks, Chennai reported 225 new infections today, aggregating to 2,36,485 till date. The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,161 deaths.

Meanwhile, 562 patients were discharged today taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,37,525.

Currently, the number of active cases stands at 3,954, as per the state health department bulletin.

A total of 54,863 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,77,36,224.

As many as 25 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while 33 districts reported 'zero' fatalities.

Kallakurichi recorded 'nil' fresh cases, while there were three active cases in the district.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

India on Friday saw a slight decline in new positive cases with 16,838 more people testing positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours. The country had seen over 17,000 fresh infections on Thursday.

However, the daily death count has increased as 113 more people succumbed to the disease. The fatalities stood at 89 on Thursday. The total death toll has now reached 1,57,548.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout