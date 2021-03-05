As many as 543 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu pushing the tally to 8,53,992 while five more related fatalities took the death toll to 12,513.

The state first recorded 500 plus Covid-19 cases just in one day in May 2020. But, the daily cases stood below 500 since February.

After reporting below 200 cases over the last few weeks, Chennai reported 225 new infections today, aggregating to 2,36,485 till date. The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,161 deaths.

Meanwhile, 562 patients were discharged today taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,37,525.

Currently, the number of active cases stands at 3,954, as per the state health department bulletin.

A total of 54,863 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,77,36,224.

As many as 25 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while 33 districts reported 'zero' fatalities.

Kallakurichi recorded 'nil' fresh cases, while there were three active cases in the district.

India on Friday saw a slight decline in new positive cases with 16,838 more people testing positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours. The country had seen over 17,000 fresh infections on Thursday.

However, the daily death count has increased as 113 more people succumbed to the disease. The fatalities stood at 89 on Thursday. The total death toll has now reached 1,57,548.

(With inputs from agencies)

