Amid the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government has imposed night curfew till April 30. The night curfew will be in place from 9pm to 5 am till April-end.

On Monday, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to take a call on imposing lockdown or curfew in the state in the next 48 hours.

The Court said if the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government does not act within the next 48 hours, the court will pass orders regarding the same.

Telangana Chief Minister has tested positive for Covid-19. He has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and he been advised isolation.

Telangana reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday. The number of active cases in Telangana stands at 39,154. The total count of cases in the state stands at 3,55,433 including 3,14,441 discharges and 1,838 deaths.

During the curfew period all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and Petrol pumps among others. Movement of all people shall be prohibited from 9 pm onwards barring government officials, medical personnel and those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket, among others. The order said there shall be no restriction on inter- state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods and no separate permission or pass will be required for such movement. Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of exempted categories of people during the period of night curfew, it added

