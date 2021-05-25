Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Telangana to resume second dose vaccination from today

Covid-19: Telangana to resume second dose vaccination from today

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age will commence from Tuesday across Telangana. According to an official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to begin the second vaccination programme from today.

"The CM has asked people who have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine and are eligible for the second one to walk into the government vaccination centre nearby and get it," the release issued on Monday night said as reported by news agency PTI.

On May 16, the government said it was suspending the second dose inoculation drive for persons above 45 years of age citing inadequate stock of Covaxin vaccine and non- receipt of fresh stocks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It has already suspended the vaccination of the first dose and did not even start administering people between 18 and 44 due to scant stocks. The CM has instructed state Finance Minister Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the "super spreaders" of COVID-19 and set up special vaccination centres for them, the release added.

Telangana on Monday registered 3,043 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.56 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,146 with 21 more deaths, a government bulletin said. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,56,320 while with 4,693 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,13,968.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 424, followed by Khammam (198) and Medchal Malkajgiri (185), the bulletin said.

