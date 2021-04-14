OPEN APP
Covid-19 test must for people entering Supreme Court premises with symptoms

Covid-19 test must for people entering Supreme Court premises with symptoms

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
On January 4, the Supreme Court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed on January 10 by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
 2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 03:38 PM IST ANI

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): In light of the growing concerns amid a sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases and as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of infection, the Supreme Court has made a Covid-19 test mandatory for everyone who enters its premises with symptoms of the disease.

In light of the growing concerns amid a sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases and as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of infection, the Supreme Court has made a Covid-19 test mandatory for everyone who enters its premises with symptoms of the disease.

The Supreme Court has come out with additional guidelines for entrants to the premises, which state that "all the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, i.e. the registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff, etc., if showing any symptoms similar to those notified for Covid-19 infection shall subject themselves to Rapid/RT-PCR test."

All controlling officers will ensure that the staff in their control wears masks, maintains physical distancing and frequently sanitizes or wash hands and follow the prescribed COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the circular issued by the apex court stated.

It also stated that persons with notified symptoms like fever, cough, body ache, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea, etc. shall restrict themselves from coming to office/premises, isolate themselves immediately and seek medical advice.

The circular further added that there shall not be any crowding or loitering in the campus and movement in common areas should be only for specific purposes and be completed within the minimum time.

The lift should not be used by more than three persons at a time and shall be used only for going upwards; for coming downstairs, stairs should be used, it added.

"The aforesaid measures shall be in addition to the existing protocols already in place vide Circulars issued by the Registry from time to time, and such other steps as may have been taken with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection within the Supreme Court of India premises," the circular stated.

The top court has been functioning only in a virtual mode as Covid-19 cases surge both inside and outside courtrooms.

According to sources, as of Saturday, over 40 members of court staff tested positive for Covid-19 disease. The court has more than 3,400 employees. (ANI)

