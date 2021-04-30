OPEN APP
The coronavirus test positivity rate in Mumbai has dropped below 10 per cent, an official told on Friday. According to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the city examined 43,525 samples on April 29, of which 4,328 people tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Mumbai's positivity test rate declined to 9.94 per cent on April 29.

The test positivity rate (TPR) is defined as the proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested.

"Our positivity rate is in single-digit now with nearly 44,000 tests. Perhaps, Mumbai is the only city in India with a single-digit positivity rate with high testing," Chahal claimed.

Chahal further revealed that 85 per cent of the new cases are asymptomatic, and the number of vacant beds available in city hospitals has been increased to 5,725 on Friday afternoon, indicating a drop in fresh admissions.

According to the data provided by Chahal, who took charge of the BMC during the pandemic last year, Mumbai had a TPR of 20.85 per cent at the beginning of April.

The highest positivity rate during the month was 27.94 per cent, reported on April 4, when 11,573 people had tested positive after 51,313 samples were examined.

The data suggested that the test positivity rate started slipping below 20 per cent from April 19.

Earlier this week, Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force, had said Mumbai may have turned the corner in its fight against the pandemic.

Mumbai city reported 4,192 cases, 82 deaths, and 5,600 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The overall Covid-19 caseload in the city stands at 6,44,699.

