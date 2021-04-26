This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
COVID-19: Thailand restricts travel from India
1 min read.10:19 PM ISTPTI
The issuance of COEs for non-Thai nationals who will be arriving in Thailand from India from May 1 onwards will be suspended until further notice, it said. Earlier, the embassy announced that it would arranged flights from New Delhi to Bangkok on May 1, May 15 and May 22.
Thailand has decided to restrict entry of travellers from India in view of the coronavirus crisis.
India on Monday reported 3,52,991 new infections, the fifth straight day to record three lakh-plus cases.