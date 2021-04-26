COVID-19: Thailand restricts travel from India

10:19 PM IST

PTI

The issuance of COEs for non-Thai nationals who will be arriving in Thailand from India from May 1 onwards will be suspended until further notice, it said. Earlier, the embassy announced that it would arranged flights from New Delhi to Bangkok on May 1, May 15 and May 22.