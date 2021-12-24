The top five states that have highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country include Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, the Centre said on Friday.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while addressing media session on COVID-19 situation in the country also said, 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered is 114.

WHO on 7 December said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta which means, it has greater transmissibility. Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with covid appropriate behaviour, he asserted.

The world is witnessing the fourth surge & and the overall positivity is 6.1%. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken, Bhushan said adding, While Europe, North America & Africa are seeing an increase in COVID19 cases week-on-week, Asia is still witnessing a decline in cases week-on-week.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21st December -to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior, he added.

(With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.