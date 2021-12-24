Covid-19: These 5 states have highest number of active cases currently

Covid-19: These 5 states have highest number of active cases currently1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
- 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered is 114.
The top five states that have highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country include Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, the Centre said on Friday.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while addressing media session on COVID-19 situation in the country also said, 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered is 114.
WHO on 7 December said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta which means, it has greater transmissibility. Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with covid appropriate behaviour, he asserted.
The world is witnessing the fourth surge & and the overall positivity is 6.1%. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken, Bhushan said adding, While Europe, North America & Africa are seeing an increase in COVID19 cases week-on-week, Asia is still witnessing a decline in cases week-on-week.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21st December -to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior, he added.
(With inputs from agencies
