Covid-19: These 5 vaccines will be available in India for children soon

As many as five Covid-19 vaccines will soon be ready for children aged above 2, the Centre on Friday informed the Parliament during the Winter session. Speaking about the status of Covid-19 vaccines for children in the country, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of state in the Union Health Ministry informed that Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to conduct a clinical trial of five Covid-19 vaccines in children and adolescents.

