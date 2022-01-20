1 min read.Updated: 20 Jan 2022, 05:16 PM ISTLivemint
The Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation, says union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Covid-19 situation in India today, said said six states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'states of concern'. He also said the Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation.
As per Bhushan, Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9 per cent to around 18.4 per cent in the past four weeks. “A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India," he added.
Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9% to approx 18.4% in 4 weeks. A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary on COVID19 situation pic.twitter.com/zOdIO0pub9
The active cases in India are 1,924,051, while the death toll has climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities. There has been a 3.63% per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the health ministry said.
