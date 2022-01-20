Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Covid-19 situation in India today, said said six states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'states of concern'. He also said the Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation.

As per Bhushan, Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9 per cent to around 18.4 per cent in the past four weeks. “A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India," he added.

Also read: ‘We’ll be expanding': Health secy on vaccination for kids below 15 yrs. Read

Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9% to approx 18.4% in 4 weeks. A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary on COVID19 situation pic.twitter.com/zOdIO0pub9 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

India logged 317,532 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing its COVID-19 tally to 38,218,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, official data shows.

The 10 states, which includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan, are among the top 10 states in terms of active cases.

The proportion of fully vaccinated people stands at 72 per cent.

The active cases in India are 1,924,051, while the death toll has climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities. There has been a 3.63% per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.