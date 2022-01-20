Covid-19: These 6 are 'states of concern' in India, says health secy. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation, says union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Covid-19 situation in India today, said said six states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'states of concern'. He also said the Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation.
As per Bhushan, Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9 per cent to around 18.4 per cent in the past four weeks. “A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India," he added.
The proportion of fully vaccinated people stands at 72 per cent.
The active cases in India are 1,924,051, while the death toll has climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities. There has been a 3.63% per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the health ministry said.
