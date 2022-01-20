Covid-19: These 6 are 'states of concern' in India, says health secy. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Covid-19 situation in India today, said said six states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'states of concern'. He also said the Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation.

As per Bhushan, Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9 per cent to around 18.4 per cent in the past four weeks. "A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India," he added.

India logged 317,532 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing its COVID-19 tally to 38,218,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, official data shows.

The 10 states, which includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan, are among the top 10 states in terms of active cases.

The active cases in India are 1,924,051, while the death toll has climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities. There has been a 3.63% per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the health ministry said.

