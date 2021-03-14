States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 87.73% of the new instances of the disease reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Maharashtra registered the highest daily new cases at 15,602, followed by Kerala with 2,035 and Punjab 1,510 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 2.10 lakh, the ministry said adding Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93% of India's total active cases.

The total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 1,09,89,897 with 16,637 people recuperating from the disease in a day. The ministry said 83.13% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

Maharashtra has reported a maximum number of 7,467 single-day recoveries.

The ministry said 161 deaths were reported in a day.

Six states account for 84.47% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 88. Punjab reported 22 fatalities and Kerala 12.

Fourteen states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India has nearly administered three crore cumulative vaccination doses with a total of 2,97,38,409 through 5,10,400 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, a total of 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses has been given as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 73,31,498 Health Care Workers who have taken the 1st dose and 42,58,297 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 72,96,474 Front Line Workers (1st dose), 10,53,732 FLWs (2nd dose), 78,66,241 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 13,86,305 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

As on Day-57 of the vaccination drive on Saturday, more than 15 lakh (15,19,952) vaccine doses were given.

Out of which, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 24,086 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,87,821 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

