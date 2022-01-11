A study done by Virus Watch Study has revealed activities that expose an individual to the deadly novel coronavirus.

Covid-19 cases has resurged globally fueled by the new Omicron variant. The Omicron variant has also been designated a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO). This variant has high transmissibility and can also mutate into 37 variations.

The study said that physical shopping, using public transport and going to workplace are the biggest contributors in exposing an individual to the coronavirus. The study is yet to be peer reviewed.

The study that was published on 7 January has been titled "Virus Watch Study: Non-household activities COVID risk, 20 December 2021".

The study took into consideration human behavior of in various non-household activities during the second wave that grappled the world. The cohort of 1000 subjects were aged 16 years and above from England and Wales.. The study took two time periods when severe restrictions were imposed and during September-November 2021 when there were no restrictions.

The study talks about different non-household activities that seemingly spread Covid-19 during a period of intense restrictions and during the period of no restrictions.

As per the study, the risky activities which have increased the transmission of COVID-19 infection are: going outside for shopping, leaving home for work, using public transport, eating at restaurants, playing sports, going to indoor and outdoor parties.

The research revealed that, both during periods of intense restrictions and no restrictions shopping accounted for the highest proportion of infections acquired outside the home.

It alerted that people who go outside to shop, even twice a week, are more likely to contract the infection than others.

Other activities like leaving home for work, and public transport use were also key contributors in the transmission of the infection.

The researchers also pointed out the social events associated with sport activities that could result in high transmission of the virus, which in turn portrayed that participating in sports, both indoors and outdoors resulted in increased infection cases.

Though not key contributors but activities like using a car shared with someone outside the household, eating at an indoor restaurant, café or canteen, going to indoor and outdoor parties also lead to transmission of Covid-19 inducing a severe surge in cases.

The study highlighted that no good evidence was obtained of increased risk from attending cinemas, theatres, concerts, indoor sports events or beauty services.

India is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, India reported 1,79,723 new Covid-19 cases and the country's tally in Omicron cases stands at 4,003.

