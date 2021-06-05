Covid updates in India: As Covid cases across the country witness drop in daily caseload count, several Indian states have started to relax lockdown curbs as coronavirus infections subside.

Among the states which have eased Covid lockdown, restriction includes Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. On the other hand, the Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the lockdown, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

The order will come into effect from June 7 based on the positivity rate and the oxygen bed occupancy level of June 3.

The covid-19 lockdown has been eased in these states:

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state.

Under the notification, each municipal area and district has been treated as a separate administrative unit.

In the Level 1 category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of 5% and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25%, will open up completely with regular timings. Manufacturing, agriculture, and economic activities will also be allowed.

In the Level 2 category, cities and districts where the positivity rate is 5% and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 %, essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to open as per the regular timings, but malls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, and restaurants will function at 50% capacity.

Gyms, salons, beauty centres can open with 50% capacity.

Public places and private offices can be opened. Social and political gatherings will be allowed with 50% capacity. Curfew orders will remain in place.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai comes under the Level 2 category, as per the state government's order.

For Level 3, the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%. In Level 4, the positivity rate should be between 10% and 20% or oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60%.

Delhi: The national capital has allowed shops to open on alternate days from Monday, June 7. The Delhi government said that shops with even numbers will open on one day while those with odd numbers will open the next day.

Markets and malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Private offices will also now be allowed to operate at 50% of normal staffing levels.

Besides, Delhi Metro will also operate with 50% capacity from June 7 onwards.

Gujarat: The Gujarat government has also revised the lockdown restriction and allowed shops to remain open from June 4.

The state government allowed all shops in 36 cities of the state to remain open from 9 am to 6 pm. The state government also stated that the home delivery by restaurants can now be done till 10 pm daily.

Besides, Gujarat also allowed offices to function with 100% staff from June 7.

Uttar Pradesh: This week, the Uttar Pradesh government eased restrictions in districts where active cases have dropped below 600.

In such districts, markets and shops outside containment zones can be open from Monday to Friday.

In addition to this, no more than 25 guests at a time will be allowed in any function. For the last rites, no more than 20 people will be allowed to participate.

In three-wheelers such as auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, a maximum of three persons, including the driver, will be allowed, while in the case of four-wheelers, a maximum of four persons will be allowed.

However, the weekend curfew and night curfew across the state will continue as before.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has extended the Covid lockdown till June 14, but eased curbs in 27 districts, including Chennai.

By relaxing the Covid lockdown in 27 districts, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed sales of vegetables, fish, fruits between 6 am and 5 pm.

All government offices have been permitted with a 30% workforce. While, major factories are allowed to function with a 50% workforce.

Electricians, plumbers, carpenters hardware shops, stationery shops are permitted to function between 6 am and 5 pm.

Odisha: The Odisha government has eased lockdown in Nuapada, Gajapati, and Sundargarh districts as Covid cases declined over the past few days.

In the aforementioned districts, the relaxation time for availing essential commodities has been extended to six hours from 6 am to 1 pm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.