After the third wave peak in January, the COVID-19 cases are on a decline across the country. The Centre on Thursday informed that as many as 34 states have registered a massive drop in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan among others. And owing to this, several states have started relaxing COVID-induced curbs including reopening of schools, lifting night curfew and weekend curfew. Check full list here:

Delhi:

On Friday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has relaxed a slew of Covid-related curbs as the number of Covid-19 cases has been dwindling after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Solo drivers exempted from wearing masks in cars.

The night curfew will remain in force between 11 PM to 5 AM

Schools, colleges and gyms can be now opened in Delhi

Offices will be able to function with 100% attendance.

In markets, market complexes, malls, all shops shall be allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without the restriction of odd-even.

Mumbai:

Earlier this week, the Mumbai administration also decided to lift some restrictions that were imposed in the city after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

Night curfew has been lifted in the city.

Public places, including beaches, gardens, and tourist spots will be functional as per normal timings with limited capacity.

Restaurants, theatres, swimming pools, amusement theme and water parks can now remain open with a 50% capacity.

Weddings are now allowed guests up to 25% of the capacity in open grounds and banquet halls, or 200 guests, whichever is lower.

Weekly bazars can also remain open as per normal timing.

Karnataka:

Karnataka government on Friday decided to ease restrictions further for gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls as covid cases across the state have been declining at a consistent pace.

Gyms, Cinema halls, swimming pools & Yoga centres have been allowed to function with 100% capacity with strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines.

Earlier this week, the government also decided to do away with the night curfew and weekend curfew

Restaurants, bars, hotels are now permitted to operate with 100% of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons only

West Bengal:

The West Bengal government also announced relaxation in Covid-related restrictions in the state as the coronavirus pandemic situation has improved.

The night curfew will be in force across the state between 11 pm till 5 am

Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols

The same applies to sports arenas, which can now operate at 75% seating capacity.

Work force can be increased from 50% to 75% in private offices.

Mumbai to Kolkata and Delhi to Kolkata flights will operate daily.

Schools have been allowed to reopen for classes 8 to 12

Rajasthan:

Assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation the state, the Rajasthan government on Friday announced its decision to lift the night curfew across the state with effect from February 5.

Himachal Pradesh:

Himachal Pradesh government also eased several curbs as covid situation has stabilised considerably.

Schools have been allowed to conduct physical classes for students of Classes 9-12.

Relaxations have also been offered to institutions of higher education, coaching classes, libraries, gyms and clubs.

The night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm to 6 am.

