Covid-19: These states have revised guidelines as cases decline. Check full list

After the third wave peak in January, the COVID-19 cases are on a decline across the country. The Centre on Thursday informed that as many as 34 states have registered a massive drop in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan among others. And owing to this, several states have started relaxing COVID-induced curbs including reopening of schools, lifting night curfew and weekend curfew. Check full list here:

