Amid massive surge in COVID cases, several states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam - have decided to extend the lockdown or impose fresh restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, West Bengal government, on Saturday, announced to impose a two-week lockdown from tomorrow to tackle the surge in cases.

Here is the full list of states that have impose fresh curbs, extended lockdown

West Bengal

West Bengal joined the states that have imposed a complete lockdown to contain the COVID pandemic. The lockdown will come in effect from tomorrow and will continue till 30 May.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday, "Additional restriction measures to cut down the mobility of people and limiting human contact through assembly and congregations is essential to cut the transmission chain of the virus and to contain the pandemic."

Under the new rules, all government and private offices will remain closed, except emergency services. In addition to this, intra-state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons and swimming pools have also been ordered shut.

All markets and retailers are allowed to function only between 7 am and 10 am.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 even as it granted more relaxations in economic and other activities, an official said.

The lockdown, currently in force in all districts of the state, was set to end in most regions at May 15 midnight.

As per the new orders, only 10 persons are allowed to attend weddings and funerals, while all kinds of religious, social, political, social and other programmes continue to remain prohibited.

The directive said that officials should make an appeal through various religious and community heads to people to avoid crowding in all kinds of religious and social festivals and carry out pooja or other rituals at a personal level in their respective houses.

Bihar

Bihar too has extended the lockdown, which was to end on May 15, till May 25, while Maharashtra has already announced the continuation of lockdown-like restrictions till June.

In a tweet, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday that he reviewed the lockdown in the state with colleagues in the council of ministers and officials.

"The positive outcome of the lockdown is evident. Hence, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by another 10 days, from May 16 to 25," the chief minister said.

All state government offices will remain closed and essential services will be exempted.

Uttar Pradesh

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am of 24 May.

The curfew is currently enforced till 17 May. Until relaxation of the orders, all shops and establishments are required to remain closed in containment zones. However, all essential services will be allowed and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue.

Outside containment zones, grocery shops, and shops selling essential items of daily use such as milk and vegetables can remain open. Pharmacies and shops selling surgical instruments will also not come under the purview of the order.

The UP government had on 29 April announced that weekend curfews will hereon cover Mondays as well. It had later extended the order till 6 May and then extended it further till 10 May.

Tamil Nadu

The ongoing lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu have been further intensified since Friday to tackle the surge in the number of cases. Despite the state-wide complete lockdown, the state on Saturday reported over 33,000 cases.

As per the new set of guidelines that came out on Friday, grocery shops, vegetable shops, fish and meat shops will be allowed to open only between 6-10 am. Tea shops will not be allowed.

No permission for roadside shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits, the state ordered. Earlier, all grocery shops, shops selling meat and fish will function from 6 am until 12 pm. All commercial establishments apart from these have been ordered shut.

Assam

Assam government on Saturday announced further restrictions in urban and its adjacent areas, upto five km of its periphery, banning movement of people and vehicles from 12 noon to 5 am to contain the surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, in his capacity as Chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, in an order directed that there will be a total ban on movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 am except for those going for vaccinations, medical emergencies and engaged in essential services.

All shops and commercial establishments will have to be shut down at 11 am on all days. All vehicles, other than the government vehicles and those exempted by an earlier order, will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula, to be decided by the district disaster management authorities, between 5 am to 12 noon.

Several states are reporting a decline in active cases

The overall COVID-19 situation in the country is stabilising though it is a mixed picture across the country in terms of the trend of daily new cases in various state, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Saturday.

Union health ministry said, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, which are recording a high number of novel coronavirus cases, are also reporting a decline in active cases.

Twenty-four states have a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 percent while Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have reported a major drop in case positivity, it added

"It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilisation of the second wave of the pandemic."

“Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others, there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture. But overall, the situation is stabilising and we hope and we will work towards ensuring further stabilisation and rapid decline of this pandemic," Paul said.

The country recorded 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Ten states account for 85 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. While 11 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, 17 have less than 50,000 cases while eight have active cases between 50,000 and one lakh.

(With inputs from agencies)

