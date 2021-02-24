Covid-19: These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Some states have made RT-PCR tests mandatory for visitors, especially those who are travelling by air.

Here are all the states that need a negative RT-PCR test on or before arrival:

Maharashtra

While travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala, travellers will need a negative RT-PCR test and this is applicable to all travellers irrespective of their mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Karnataka

For travellers from Maharashtra or Kerala, a Covid-19 negative certificate is now mandatory in Karnataka. This is applicable to everyone irrespective of the mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Uttarakhand

The covid-19 test is mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "Due to the rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport," said Dehradun District Magistrate.

Manipur

The Covid-19 test is mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. This applies to passengers coming by air and will be in place from 24 February.

Assam

All passengers coming into Assam, irrespective of their mode of travel, need to conduct a swab or antigen test on arrival.

Jammu & Kashmir

Passengers from all states arriving in Srinagar need to provide a negative RT-PCR test.

States like Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura also require a negative RT-PCR test from passengers.

Some states have asked authorities to ensure the screening of people coming into the state from outside through various modes of transportation.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities to ensure the screening of people coming into the state from outside through various modes of transportation. The authorities have been asked to ensure strict adherence to SOPs related to COVID-19 screening for passengers at Raipur and Jagdalpur airports, particularly for travellers arriving from Delhi and Mumbai.

Besides, people visiting Chhattisgarh from states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi, should be screened at railway stations, bus stands and inter-state entry points.

Gujarat

To stem the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government has decided to set up border check posts to screen people coming from neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, through roads. The decision to conduct a coronavirus test on people coming to Gujarat has been taken in view of the "continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh", said a government release.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order to make thermal screening mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in that state.

The home department in an order dated February 22, 2021, has asked collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Siwni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and districts bordering Maharashtra to convene a meeting of district crisis management committees over COVID-19.

