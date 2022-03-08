In Tamil Nadu, 2 districts - Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai - has recorded zero active Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a total of 151 new infections were recorded today taking the total tally to 34,51,322. Two deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 38,019, according to the Department of Health

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 418 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,11,158 leaving 2,145 active infections, said a bulletin.

Among the districts, Chennai topped with 51 cases followed by Coimbatore 18, Chengalpet 16 while the rest were spread across other districts. The State capital city of Chennai witnessed 7,50,518 cases so far.

Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai became the two districts to report zero active infections. A returnee from West Bengal tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours during which 40,884 samples were tested. Cumulatively, the number of specimens examined until now was 6,47,95,497, said the bulletin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.