Covid-19 third wave: 50% of Rajya Sabha officials to work from home till Jan 31

As many as 402 staff members were tested positive out of the 1,409 staff of Parliament on Sunday
Rajya Sabha Secretariat has restricted staff attendance. People with disabilities and pregnant women have been exempted from attending office
As over 400 Parliament staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the upper house (Rajya Sabha) has allowed 50% of the officials below the rank of undersecretary/executive officer to work from home till January 31. Rajya Sabha Secretariat has restricted staff attendance. People with disabilities and pregnant women have been exempted from attending office.
Further, all official meetings will be held virtually amid the alarming rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the situation on Sunday and directed to take necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus among the Secretariat officials and staff ahead of the Budget session.
As many as 402 staff members were tested positive out of the 1,409 staff of Parliament on Sunday. All samples have been sent to genome sequencing for Omicron variant confirmation.
According to an internal message from the staff of Parliament, the staff is advised to follow the precautions as per the guidelines of the government.