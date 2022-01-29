This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as 24,948 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 76,55,554, said the state health department on Friday
MUMBAI :
Covid-19 third wave has already peaked and is over in Maharashtra, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
Tope cited the fact that daily Covid count had reduced in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, the cities that were worst hit by the third wave where Covid cases resurfaced fueled by the new Omicron variant.
"Yes, I can say that peak of the third wave has over now because Covid-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was worst during the recent wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although in some parts of Maharashtra still, the cases are moving upward," Tope said.
"However, in the cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad number is still rising but there is no reason to worry even in these places because infected people are getting cured in 5 to 7 days with simple treatment and medicines," he added.
He further added that daily Covid positive numbers are going down.
"We were at 47,000 per day once which has been gone down to around 25,000 per day. Simultaneously currently 92 to 96 per cent bed are vacant and less than one per cent patients is on oxygen, ICU or ventilators."
