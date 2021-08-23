Covid-19 third wave will peak in October, warns MHA panel

As the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus looms large, a committee set up by the Union Home Ministry has said a third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease may reach its peak around October, news agency ANI tweeted. “National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned of a third #COVID19 wave peak in October in its recent report to Prime Minister's Office (PMO)," read the tweet.

In its report that has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the committee has spoken about the critical need for paediatric facilities, including doctors, staff, and equipment like ventilators and ambulances, if a large number of children got infected by the virus, Hindustan Times reported.

National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned of a third #COVID19 wave peak in October in its recent report to Prime Minister's Office (PMO). — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Directors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country have asked people to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible spike in the daily caseload.

Earlier, a report prepared by SBI Research - COVID-19: The race to the finishing line - claimed that the covid third wave peak will arrive in the month of September 2021.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 25,072 new COVID-19 cases and 389 daily fatalities. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,49,306. while the death toll has climbed to 4,34,756 with 389 daily fatalities, according to the Union HEalth Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

The active cases have declined to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

Cumulatively, 58.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!