Covid-19 third wave will peak in October, warns MHA panel

As the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus looms large, a committee set up by the Union Home Ministry has said a third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease may reach its peak around October, news agency ANI tweeted. “National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned of a third #COVID19 wave peak in October in its recent report to Prime Minister's Office (PMO)," read the tweet.