India's frontier state Arunachal Pradesh has decided to allow only people who are vaccinated against covid-19 to enter the state.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar informed the Union home ministry in a review meeting about the decision of the state government. The meeting was conveyed to asses the COVID-19 situation in all the north-eastern states and union territories.

Kumar informed that the state government is ensuring that any person coming to Arunachal Pradesh, needs to be vaccinated before entering the state.

Attending a video conference chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the state chief secretary said that the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken up three strategies - extensive tracking and testing, enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour, and vaccination drive for all age groups - to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Kumar informed that the state has completed the first dose vaccination of 68 per cent of the beneficiaries, including those in the age group of 18-44 years.

However, he requested the Centre for an additional three lakh COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate everyone who is eligible for the shots.

There are two RT-CPR testing units in the state, and every district has TrueNat machines of appropriate capacities for COVID-19 testing, he added.

The chief secretary further informed that the state government has improved the health infrastructure even in remote areas.

"Oxygen and oxygen beds have been made available in every district and the government is planning to add another 500 oxygen beds in the state in near future. Moreover, medicine in sufficient quantity is available with the state," Kumar said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 404 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the tally to 38,283, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll in the frontier state mounted to 184 as three more persons succumbed to the virus, he said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new infections at 98, followed by East Siang (38), Lohit (32), West Kameng (27), Tawang (24), Papumpare (23), Changlang (22), Upper Subansiri and Leparada at 18 each, Lower Dibang Valley (15), Kamle (14) and West Siang (13).

The state now has 3,363 active cases, while 34,736 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate and positivity rate stood at 90.73 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively, the official said.

Altogether, 8,00,789 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 5,458 since Wednesday, Jampa said.

Eight out of the 17 states and UTs are from the north-eastern part of the country, according to the data presented by the ministry.

Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal told a press conference that these 73 districts include Arunachal Pradesh (18), Rajasthan (10), Manipur (9), Kerala (7), Meghalaya (6), Tripura (4), Sikkim (4), Odisha (3), Nagaland (3), Assam (2) and Mizoram (1).

