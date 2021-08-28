A union territory has not reported a single coronavirus positive case in the last three days even when India's new COVID-19 cases have jumped to a two-month high.

According to union health ministry data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.

The total Covid-19 cases in the union territory have remained at 7,560 since August 25.

Andaman has only three active Covid-19 cases and all three patients are in the South Andaman district.

The union territory has also not reported any death related to Covid-19, so far. The cumulative death toll in the union territory remained at 129.

So far, 4,82,951 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 1.57%.

A total of 3,55,383 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far. Of which 2,51,181 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,04,202 have received both doses of the vaccine.

