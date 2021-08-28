OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: This Indian UT has not reported a single positive case in last 3 days

A union territory has not reported a single coronavirus positive case in the last three days even when India's new COVID-19 cases have jumped to a two-month high.

According to union health ministry data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.

The total Covid-19 cases in the union territory have remained at 7,560 since August 25.

Andaman has only three active Covid-19 cases and all three patients are in the South Andaman district.

The union territory has also not reported any death related to Covid-19, so far. The cumulative death toll in the union territory remained at 129.

So far, 4,82,951 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 1.57%.

A total of 3,55,383 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far. Of which 2,51,181 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,04,202 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout