Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: This Indian UT has not reported a single positive case in last 3 days

Covid-19: This Indian UT has not reported a single positive case in last 3 days

Premium
According to union health ministry data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the last three days
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Livemint

The total Covid-19 cases in the union territory have remained at 7,560 since August 25

A union territory has not reported a single coronavirus positive case in the last three days even when India's new COVID-19 cases have jumped to a two-month high.

A union territory has not reported a single coronavirus positive case in the last three days even when India's new COVID-19 cases have jumped to a two-month high.

According to union health ministry data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.

According to union health ministry data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.

The total Covid-19 cases in the union territory have remained at 7,560 since August 25.

The total Covid-19 cases in the union territory have remained at 7,560 since August 25.

Andaman has only three active Covid-19 cases and all three patients are in the South Andaman district.

Andaman has only three active Covid-19 cases and all three patients are in the South Andaman district.

The union territory has also not reported any death related to Covid-19, so far. The cumulative death toll in the union territory remained at 129.

The union territory has also not reported any death related to Covid-19, so far. The cumulative death toll in the union territory remained at 129.

So far, 4,82,951 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

So far, 4,82,951 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 1.57%.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 1.57%.

A total of 3,55,383 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far. Of which 2,51,181 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,04,202 have received both doses of the vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A total of 3,55,383 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far. Of which 2,51,181 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,04,202 have received both doses of the vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!