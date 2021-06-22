Madhya Pradesh's Indore district sets record of vaccinating over 2 lakh people against COVID-19 just in one day. This is a national record for the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district in the country, an official said.

“We vaccinated over two lakh people on the first day of the mega vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Monday, which is the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district across the country," Indore District Immunisation Officer Pravin Jadia said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The district administration had set a target of inoculating two lakh people during the day. As many as 675 immunization centers have been set up in the district where a total of 1,140 sessions of vaccinations were organised from 8 am to 9 pm on Monday. Jadia said, "A total of 1,200 health department employees administered jabs to people."

Indore collector Manish Singh said the final figure of inoculation in the district could be between 2.25 lakh to 2.50 lakh during the day.

"Many technical hurdles were also encountered while registering beneficiaries on the portal. However, with the help of experts and officers sitting in the control room the vaccination continued continuously," he added.

Meanwhile on Monday, Dr BS Setya, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), told news agency ANI that 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' will continue from June 21 to June 30, except for Tuesday. There will be routine vaccination on Tuesdays."

He further added, "The target will be 1 lakh each day from Wednesday onwards. People can come at the centres and do on the spot registration. They can also do registration a day before in case of crowd."

Indore is the worst-affected district by the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. As per the official figures, 1.52 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported in the district and 1,376 patients died.

Madhya Pradesh set a new record for inoculating 16 lakh people in 1 day

Madhya Pradesh set a new record for itself by vaccinating more than 16 lakh people against COVID-19 on Monday as part of a mega inoculation campaign launched to coincide with International Yoga Day, with officials saying the target set was 10 lakh. Official sources told PTI that 16.41 lakh people were vaccinated during the day (till 10 pm).

They said Madhya Pradesh's feat accounted for almost 20 per cent of all inoculations conducted against the coronavirus infection in the country during the day. An elated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the vaccination drive was such a success on Monday due to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his decision to give free vaccines to the states.

(With inputs from agencies)

