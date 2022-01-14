Schools in the state have currently been shut down amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus in the past couple of weeks.
Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine.
"During the meeting, the health minister urged all the parents of children between 15 to 18 years of age to get their wards vaccinated at the earliest, as when the schools open, those who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the school," an official statement said.
With the state witnessing big surges in Covid cases, Vij said two nodal officers will be appointed for each district, out of which one officer will monitor arrangements at the government hospitals and the other in private ones. These nodal officers will provide information about the arrangements available in the hospitals to the state government, he said.