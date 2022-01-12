Upholding data that only 5% people of low-income countries are vaccinated against COVID-19, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out the urgency to make all efforts to vaccinate 70% of global populations by mid-2020.

World Health Organisation Director-General sharing data notified that so far, only 50% of the global population is fully vaccinated, 9% partially vaccinated, while 41% is still unvaccinated against the virus.

Sounding in alarm, he said on Twitter today, We must speed up our efforts to expand production, remove trade barriers, and share doses to vaccinate 70% of populations in ALL countries by mid-2022. #VaccinEquity will save countless lives.

In another tweet, he said, We must be faster in delivering #VaccinEquity. We must aim higher in vaccinating 70% of people in all countries by mid-2022. We must be stronger in removing every barrier standing in our way to expedite #COVID19 vaccines production. We must do it all together, in solidarity.

For the past week, the WHO chief has been reiterating the importance of sharing vaccines and resources. Time and again, he has pointed out that we can win the war against the pandemic by vaccinating 70% population by 2022. Hence, it is important to prioritize vaccine equity. Even in his last speech of 2021, Tedros noted vaccine equity as the biggest resolution for this year.

This comes at a time when the world is battling with the new variant of the virus. The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released by the WHO, showed that during the week 3 – 9 January 2022, new COVID-19 cases increased markedly by 55%, while the deaths remained similar to those reported during the previous week. As of 9 January, over 304 million confirmed cases and over 5.4 million deaths have been reported.

All countries reported a sharp surge in infections except Africa Region, which in fact showed an 11% drop. The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the US (4,610,359 new cases; a 73% increase), followed by France (1,597,203 new cases; a 46% increase), and the UK (1,217,258 new cases; a 10% increase).

