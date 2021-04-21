Covid-19: Total lockdown in Chandigarh today1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2021, 12:10 PM IST
Chandigarh weekend lockdown will start now from 8 pm on April 23 till 5 am on April 26
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, one day complete lockdown is imposed in Chandigarh today on Ram Navami. The decision was taken by UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, said an official spokesperson. The administration also extended the night curfew and weekend lockdown by two hours. Currently, the night curfew is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.
Lockdown in Chandigarh: What is allowed, what is not
A proposal regarding a seven-day lockdown will be taken up on Friday.
Chandigarh has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past a few days. On Tuesday, the city had reported 602 cases, taking the infection tally to 35,148 in the UT, which has reported 421 deaths from the disease so far.
