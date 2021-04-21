Covid-19: Total lockdown in Chandigarh today

Covid-19: Total lockdown in Chandigarh today1 min read . 12:10 PM IST
Chandigarh weekend lockdown will start now from 8 pm on April 23 till 5 am on April 26
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chandigarh weekend lockdown will start now from 8 pm on April 23 till 5 am on April 26
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, one day complete lockdown is imposed in Chandigarh today on Ram Navami. The decision was taken by UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, said an official spokesperson. The administration also extended the night curfew and weekend lockdown by two hours. Currently, the night curfew is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, one day complete lockdown is imposed in Chandigarh today on Ram Navami. The decision was taken by UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, said an official spokesperson. The administration also extended the night curfew and weekend lockdown by two hours. Currently, the night curfew is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.
Lockdown in Chandigarh: What is allowed, what is not
A proposal regarding a seven-day lockdown will be taken up on Friday.
Chandigarh has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past a few days. On Tuesday, the city had reported 602 cases, taking the infection tally to 35,148 in the UT, which has reported 421 deaths from the disease so far.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.