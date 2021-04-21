Covid-19: Total lockdown in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh weekend lockdown will start now from 8 pm on April 23 till 5 am on April 26

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, one day complete lockdown is imposed in Chandigarh today on Ram Navami. The decision was taken by UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, said an official spokesperson. The administration also extended the night curfew and weekend lockdown by two hours. Currently, the night curfew is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

Lockdown in Chandigarh: What is allowed, what is not

Home delivery of essential commodities such as food, groceries, vegetables and medicines will be allowed.

Non-essential movement shall be prohibited.

There shall be no curb on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods, said the order.

The administration announced that the weekend lockdown will start now from 8 pm on April 23 till 5 am on April 26.

All violators of lockdown and night curfew must be strictly dealt with, Badnore directed.

If necessary, vehicles should be seized and heavy fine should be imposed on those indulging in non-essential travel or those violating the virus protocol, he said. A proposal regarding a seven-day lockdown will be taken up on Friday.

Chandigarh has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past a few days. On Tuesday, the city had reported 602 cases, taking the infection tally to 35,148 in the UT, which has reported 421 deaths from the disease so far.

